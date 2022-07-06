General manager Brian MacLellan indicated during Wednesday's press conference that Vanecek will receive a qualifying offer, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Vanecek and fellow netminder Ilya Samsonov are both arbitration-eligible during their restricted free agency this offseason which could precipitate some tough choices for a Capitals team looking for stability in net and reinforcements up front given the long-term injuries to Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee). The 26-year-old posted a 2.67 GAA and .908 save percentage behind a 20-12-6 record in 42 games during the 2021-22 season.