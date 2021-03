Vanecek will patrol the home crease during Friday's home game versus the Rangers.

Vanecek was unbeatable in his last start, stopping all 23 shots he faced en route to an easy 6-0 win over the Sabres on Monday. The 25-year-old goaltender will attempt to secure a third straight victory in a home matchup with a middling Rangers offense that's averaging 3.00 goals per game this campaign, 15th in the NHL.