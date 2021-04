Vanecek will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Islanders.

Vanecek was shaky in his last start April 18 against Boston, allowing five goals on just 27 shots en route to a 6-3 loss. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and earn his 18th win of the season in a home matchup with an Islanders club that's 10-11-2 on the road this campaign.