Vanecek will be between the pipes versus New Jersey at home Thursday.

Vanecek is riding a three-game winning streak, though he's only appeared in three of the club's last seven contests. In his recent victories, the Czech netminder has posted a 1.66 GAA and .943 save percentage, including a 23-save shutout performance over the Sabres on March 15. If Vanecek continues to perform at this level, he should force his way into at least a split crease situation with Ilya Samsonov for the time being.