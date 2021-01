Vanecek will be between the pipes for Friday's road tilt versus Buffalo, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek struggled his last time out, giving up five goals on 30 shots in a losing effort to the Penguins. With Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19) unavailable, the Caps will likely turn things over to Vanecek for the bulk of the next four contests, though veteran Craig Anderson could be an option as well.