Vanecek will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Bruins, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Vanecek wasn't tested much in his last start Wednesday versus Boston, but he remained sharp, stopping 18 of 19 shots en route to a 2-1 win. He'll try to earn a fourth straight victory in a rematch with the same Bruins team Friday.
