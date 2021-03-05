Vanecek will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Bruins, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Vanecek wasn't tested much in his last start Wednesday versus Boston, but he remained sharp, stopping 18 of 19 shots en route to a 2-1 win. He'll try to earn a fourth straight victory in a rematch with the same Bruins team Friday.

