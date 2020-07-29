Vanecek will play the third period of Wednesday's exhibition against the Hurricanes, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Braden Holtby will play the first two periods, but the Capitals need to decide which of Vanecek of Pheonix Copley will serve as the backup once postseason play gets underway in August. The 24-year-old posted a 2.26 GAA and .917 save percentage behind a 19-10-1 record in 31 starts with AHL Hershey during the 2019-20 regular season but has yet to play in a meaningful NHL game since being taken 39th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.