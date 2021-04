Vanecek allowed five goals on 35 shots Thursday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Vanecek yielded five goals for the second time in his last three starts, with an 18-save shutout sandwiched in between. The 25-year-old fell to 18-9-4 on the year with a 2.75 GAA and .908 save percentage. He's also pitched a pair of shutouts.