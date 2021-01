Vanecek will get the start on the road Tuesday against the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek dazzled in a 2-1 victory in his NHL debut against the Sabres on Jan. 15 and will look to stake the Capitals to a victory in the final match of a four-game road trip to open the season. The 25-year-old is worth stashing if Ilya Samsonov continues to struggle and is a capable netminder to deploy in standard and daily formats whenever he gets tapped to start.