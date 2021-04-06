Vanecek will get the start on the road Tuesday against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek conceded two goals in relief of Ilya Samsonov during an 8-4 loss to the Islanders back on April 1, but had won his previous two starts against the division rivals prior to that performance. The Islanders have been dominant at home, but the 25-year-old sports a 2.44 GAA and .904 save percentage behind a 7-2-0 record in his last 10 outings so play him as you normally would.