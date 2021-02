Vanecek will get the start in Tuesday's home game against the Penguins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek turned aside 26 of 27 shots faced during a Feb. 16 meeting against Pittsburgh and will be called upon to make his 15th start of the season. The 25-year-old's days as a workhorse might be coming to an end with Ilya Samsonov nearing a return, but he's a dependable start even with a tougher matchup on deck.