Vanecek will get the start on the road Wednesday against the Bruins,JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Vanecek got a day off on Sunday after posting a 2.00 GAA and .926 save percentage behind a 4-1-1 record in his last six starts. The return of Ilya Samsonov likely puts an end to the 25-year-old Czech's monopoly on the lead netminder duties, but he has played well enough to work himself into a timeshare for the foreseeable future. Though the starting volume will decline, the 39th overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft is still a solid fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Picks up ninth win•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Bounces back after pair of losses•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Performs well in OT defeat•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Guarding crease Tuesday•