Vanecek will get the start on the road Wednesday against the Bruins,JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek got a day off on Sunday after posting a 2.00 GAA and .926 save percentage behind a 4-1-1 record in his last six starts. The return of Ilya Samsonov likely puts an end to the 25-year-old Czech's monopoly on the lead netminder duties, but he has played well enough to work himself into a timeshare for the foreseeable future. Though the starting volume will decline, the 39th overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft is still a solid fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.