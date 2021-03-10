Vanecek stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.

The rookie netminder appeared headed for another easy win as the Caps built a 4-1 lead to close the second period, but Vanecek had to weather a furious Devils comeback in the third before Jakub Vrana fired home the winner in OT. Vanecek is 6-2-1 over his last nine starts, but on the season he sports a much less impressive 2.88 GAA and .904 save percentage.