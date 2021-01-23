Vanecek stopped 24 shots in regulation and overtime and all four shootout attempts he faced in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The short-handed Caps needed a strong effort from the 25-year-old netminder and they got one, as Vanecek shut down the Sabres for his final 31-plus minutes of action and straight through the shootout to improve his record to 2-0-1. With Ilya Samsonov facing an uncertain return date after a positive COVID-19 test, Vanecek could see a heavy workload for the foreseeable future.