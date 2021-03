Vanecek stopped 32 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin found the back of the net behind Vanecek late in the first period on the power play, but the netminder shut the door after that and was rewarded when Alex Ovechkin struck twice in the final seven minutes of the third. On the season, Vanecek is an impressive 13-5-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .911 save percentage, but he has taken a back seat to Ilya Samsonov since the latter's return to action.