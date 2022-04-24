Vanecek will start Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek shut out the lowly Coyotes in his last start but will face a much stiffer test against a Toronto team that's averaging 3.81 goals per game. Coach Peter Laviolette said he will continue to evaluate Washington's goalies down the stretch, so Vanecek's performance in this game could help decide whether he or Ilya Samsonov will man the Capitals' crease for Game 1 when the playoffs get underway.