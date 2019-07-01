Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Lands three-year extension
Vanecek signed a three-year extension worth $2.15 million with the Capitals on Monday, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Vanecek has yet to make his NHL debut but had a solid 2018-19 season with AHL Hershey, recording a 2.62 GAA and .907 save percentage. The 23-year-old is pretty far down the organizational depth chart and will likely stick around the AHL level for most of next season as well.
