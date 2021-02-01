Vanecek will defend the home twine in Monday's game versus the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Vanecek has been impressive this season with a 5-0-2 record and a .918 save percentage, as he's taken every start since Ilya Samsonov was placed in COVID-19 protocol. The rookie took down the Bruins in overtime Saturday, steering away 40 of 43 shots in the process.
