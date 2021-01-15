Vanecek will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game versus Buffalo, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek's NHL debut will come against a difficult opponent, as the revamped Sabres' offense just potted four goals on Ilya Samsonov in Thursday's season opener. Although he hasn't seen any NHL action since being drafted in the second round in 2014, Vanecek played well in the minors last campaign, compiling a 19-10-1 record while registering a 2.26 GAA and .917 save percentage in 31 appearances.