Vanecek will guard the cage during Thursday's road matchup with the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and secure his sixth win of the season in a road matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 2.78 goals per game this campaign, 20th in the NHL.