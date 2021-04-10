Vanecek stopped 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Buffalo made things interesting with a Tage Thompson goal in the final two minutes of the third period, but Vanecek still held on for the victory. The rookie has alternated wins and losses over his last five starts, and on the season he sports a 15-7-3 record with a 2.66 GAA and .911 save percentage.