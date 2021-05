Vanecek made 23 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

All three Blueshirt goals came in a seven-minute stretch covering the late first period and the beginning of the second, but the Caps gave Vanecek more than enough support to overcome that hiccup. The 25-year-old is 2-0-1 over his last three starts, boosting his record to 19-9-4, and on the season he sports a 2.76 GAA and .907 save percentage.