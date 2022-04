Vanecek made 28 saves in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Boston took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but Vanecek shut the door the rest of the way while the Washington offense got rolling. The 26-year-old goalie looked refreshed after not playing since Apr. 3, and he probably needed the break after posting a 3.42 GAA and .891 save percentage in his prior 10 appearances.