Vanecek stopped 34 of 35 shots Sunday in an 8-1 win over the Bruins.

Vanecek was working toward his second shutout of the season when Boston's Craig Smith beat him on a power play three minutes into the third period. It was the second straight road win -- and third in his last four starts away from home -- for the 25-year-old Vanecek. He'll take a 17-7-3 record, along with a 2.60 GAA and .913 save percentage, into Tuesday's clash with the Flyers.