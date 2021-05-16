Vanecek (lower body) did not participate in practice Sunday and is day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 2 against Boston, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Considering it's playoff time and coaches rarely spill the beans about their netminders, this news comes as no surprise. Head coach Peter Laviolette further muddied the waters by saying he wasn't sure if Vanecek is "short" day-to-day or "long" day-to-day. Washington's starter for Game 2 has yet to be named, but it could be Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), who was on the ice for practice Sunday, or 39-year-old veteran Craig Anderson.