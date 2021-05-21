Vanecek (lower body) will not be available for Friday's Game 4 tilt with Boston, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Ilya Samsonov will get the start in Boston while Craig Anderson suits up for backup duties. Vanecek will miss his third straight contest after leaving Game 1 with an injury. He'll be questionable for Game 5 on Sunday.
