Vanecek made 21 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over New Jersey.

Vanecek gave the puck away to Nicholas Merkley for a tap-in to put his team in a 1-0 hole less than two minutes in, but Washington responded with a goal less than two minutes later in what was the start of a common theme. Vanecek would give up another goal in each of the next two periods, but the Capitals answered each of those with goals of their own around a minute later, with the last response being Evgeny Kuznetsov's game-winner with under eight minutes remaining. Vanecek will likely cede the starter's crease to Ilya Samsonov for the second leg of the back-to-back set between these teams Friday.