Vanecek will defend the home net in Thursday's game against the Islanders, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Vanecek has lived up to expectations, as he's 3-0-2 with a .918 save percentage through his first five NHL starts. He took down the Islanders -- who have averaged 1.83 goals per game this year -- in Tuesday's 3-2 win, steering away 32 of 34 shots, and he'll look to repeat the effort.