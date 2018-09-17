Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Perfect in shootout loss Sunday
Vanecek stopped all 12 shots face during Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Vanecek came on in relief of Phoenix Copley late in the game and was credited with the loss. Firmly entrenched as the No. 4 goalie in the Capitals organization, Vanecek's fantasy value is strictly confined to dynasty leagues at the moment -- and even then, he'll likely need a move to another team for the opportunity to prove himself. The 22-year-old Czech is expected to spend 2018-19 with AHL Hershey sharing time with Ilya Samsonov.
