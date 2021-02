Vanecek stopped 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Vanecek was solid despite losing his second straight game, registering his best single-game saves total since the calendar flipped to February. The 25-year-old has put up a .927 save percentage over his last four appearances, but he'll soon be yielding at least a portion of the workload to the returning Ilya Samsonov.