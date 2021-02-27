Vanecek stopped 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The Caps piled up three goals in the first 14 minutes of the game, giving Vanecek all the support he would need. The rookie netminder is 4-1-1 in his last six starts, boosting his record to 9-4-3 on the season with a 2.81 GAA and .909 save percentage.