Vanecek turned aside 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Making his fourth straight start, Vanecek gave the Caps another steady effort in net and was rewarded when Justin Schultz fired home the game-winner with just 27 seconds left in the third period. Vanecek's .918 save percentage continues to climb, and he's allowing the team to stay afloat while Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19), Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) and others are unavailable.