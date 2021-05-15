Vanecek (undisclosed) left in the first period of Saturday's game against Boston and was accompanied to the locker room by the trainer, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. He was replaced by Craig Anderson.

Vanecek reacted late to a Jake DeBrusk shot and injured himself while stretching to cover the gaping side of the net to no avail, as the puck still got by him to tie the game at 1-1. Ilya Samsonov cleared COVID-19 protocols earlier Saturday but didn't dress for this one, leaving Anderson as the team's lone available goalie. Vanecek stopped three of four shots before exiting.