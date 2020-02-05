Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Reassigned to minors
Vanecek was demoted to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Vanecek was up with the Capitals due to an injury to Ilya Samsonov (head). Wednesday's transaction could be an indication that the team is expecting Samsonov to at least be available as the backup for Saturday's clash with the Flyers, though Vancek could be brought back up if needed.
