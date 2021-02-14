Vanecek stopped 32 of 36 shots Sunday in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins.
Vanecek fell to 0-4-0 for the Month of February and has yielded 15 goals with an .866 save percentage during that stretch. The rookie's save percentage sits at just a tick over .900 for the season (.901) and could soon see a decrease in playing time with Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocol) nearing a return to the roster.
