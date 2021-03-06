Vanecek stopped 14 of 18 shots before being replaced by Ilya Samsonov late in the second period of Friday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

The rookie was beaten three times in a little more than eight minutes in the second period to get the hook. Vanecek had gone 3-0-1 in his prior four starts, but this outing could encourage Caps coach Peter Laviolette to ramp up Samsonov's workload more quickly than he originally intended. On the season, Vanecek sports an unimpressive 2.82 GAA and .906 save percentage.