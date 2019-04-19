Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Capitals reassigned Vanecek to AHL Hershey on Friday.
Teams generally carry three goaltenders on their rosters during the postseason, so although Vanecek will head to the minors for now, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club sooner rather than later.
