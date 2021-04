Vanecek gave up five goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Sunday.

Three Boston goals in the final 14 minutes of the second period were the difference in this one, turning a 3-2 Washington lead into a 5-3 deficit. Vanecek, who was yanked from his previous start, has yielded nine goals over his last two appearances with an ugly .813 save percentage in that time.