Vanecek stopped three of four shots in relief of Pheonix Copley during Thursday's 5-2 preseason loss to Montreal.

Copley surrendered four goals on 24 shots before Vanecek entered. Vanecek remains entrenched as the No. 4 option on Washington's goaltending depth chart, and there's not much he can do to alter that standing this preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories