Vanecek stopped 19 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The Capitals tilted the ice away from Vanecek, finishing with a 35-21 edge in shots. He was beaten early in the third period and again for the game's final goal late in the frame, but the 25-year-old Czech was still more than good enough to secure the 20th win of his rookie campaign.