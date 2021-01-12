Vanecek was told by head coach Peter Laviolette that he had made the Capitals' NHL roster, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It was an open question as to whether Vanecek would be on the NHL roster or the taxi squad after Washington signed veteran netminder Craig Anderson to a PTO on Dec. 27. The distinction is notable for the 25-year-old who is in line to get his first regular-season NHL action in the upcoming campaign after five consecutive seasons in the minors and is certainly worth spot starts and daily fantasy consideration whenever he gets the nod.