Vanecek was dropped down to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Vanecek didn't appear in any games while up with the Capitals, as his promotion was more about getting Ilya Samsonov some extra game time. With the two netminders flipped again, Vanecek figures to continue playing in the minors where he is 4-2-2 this year with a .894 save percentage.

