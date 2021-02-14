Vanecek will draw the road start for Sunday's game against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Vanecek has seen action in the past nine games for the Capitals, going 4-2-2 along with a 3.42 GAA and .896 save percentage over that span. Fellow netminder Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocol) was sent down to AHL Hershey for conditioning Sunday, but even though he's trending toward a return, the Russian is still without a definite timetable. Vanecek will draw a decent matchup against a Pittsburgh offense that ranks 19th in the league in goals per contest this year (2.83). It appears that it's Vanecek's crease to patrol until Samsonov returns to the active roster.
More News
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Another game postponed•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Clashes with Buffalo postponed•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Gets hook Sunday•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Takes second straight regulation L•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Making seventh straight start•