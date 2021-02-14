Vanecek will draw the road start for Sunday's game against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has seen action in the past nine games for the Capitals, going 4-2-2 along with a 3.42 GAA and .896 save percentage over that span. Fellow netminder Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocol) was sent down to AHL Hershey for conditioning Sunday, but even though he's trending toward a return, the Russian is still without a definite timetable. Vanecek will draw a decent matchup against a Pittsburgh offense that ranks 19th in the league in goals per contest this year (2.83). It appears that it's Vanecek's crease to patrol until Samsonov returns to the active roster.