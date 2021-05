Vanecek was the first goalie off the ice at Washington's morning skate Saturday, suggesting he'll start Game 1 against the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) didn't participate in morning skate and is expected to miss Game 1, simplifying the decision for coach Peter Laviolette. Vanecek will be making his postseason debut on the back of a strong rookie regular season in which he posted a 21-10-4 record, 2.69 GAA and .908 save percentage.