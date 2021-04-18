Vanecek will tend the road twine in Sunday's matchup against Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old will return to the net after getting pulled in his last start against Buffalo on Thursday, surrendering four goals on 17 shots in the loss. Vanecek has been strong against Boston this season, going 3-2-0 along with a .912 save percentage and 2.79 GAA in five appearances. It will be a decent matchup for Vanecek, as the Bruins offense has been relatively quiet as of late, averaging 2.40 goals per contest in their last five games.