Vanecek (lower body) is expected to miss Wednesday's clash with Boston, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

With Vanecek still sidelined and Ilya Samsonov just coming off COVID-19 protocols, the Caps could turn to Craig Anderson for the third straight game. Prior to getting hurt, Vanecek was 4-1-1 with a 2.34 GAA in his last seven regular-season appearances. Once cleared to play, the 25-year-old Czech should be in the mix to retake his spot between the pipes.