Vanecek made 22 saves in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Devils.
The rookie netminder's poor rebound control led to a Michael McLeod goal midway through the second period, but otherwise Vanecek had an answer for everything New Jersey threw at him. He's won five of his last six starts, and on the season Vanecek sports a 2.71 GAA and .907 save percentage.
