Vanecek turned aside 24 of 25 shots Tuesday in a 2-1 win over th Bruins.

Vanecek got the nod in the regular-season finale and, playing behind a depleted Washington lineup, allowed just a Curtis Lazar tap-in midway through the second period. It was an encouraging performance for Vanecek, who will likely draw the Game 1 starting assignment in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) on the shelf. The 25-year-old Vanecek finished his first NHL regular season with a 21-10-4 record to go with a 2.69 GAA and .908 save percentage.