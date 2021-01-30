Vanecek is in line to start in goal in Saturday's home game against Boston, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Islanders while posting a 2.50 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He'll attempt to grab his fifth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Bruins club that's expected to have David Pastrnak (hip) back in its lineup.