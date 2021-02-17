Vanecek stopped 26 of 27 shots Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Vanecek was touched up for four goals in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins but rebounded nicely in the return tilt. The victory was Vanecek's first since Jan. 30, snapping a four-game losing streak during which he had allowed 15 goals. The 25-year-old improved to 6-3-2 with a 3.06 GAA and .906 save percentage.
